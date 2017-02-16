Man Sentenced as a Habitual Criminal

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office announces that a Reno man has been sentenced as a habitual criminal.

The DA's Office says 48-year-old John Robin Parisi of Reno was sentenced to over 12 years in prison as a result of convictions in two separate felony cases where the prosecutor sought and received habitual criminal status based on the defendant’s lengthy criminal history. This sentence ensures that Parisi will serve a minimum of 5 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Officials say Parisi pled guilty in December 2016 to one count of Possession or Uttering of a Forged Instrument and one count of Burglary, and he was sentenced on February 9, 2017 to 12 1/2 years in prison, concurrent for both cases. Authorities say Parisi’s criminal history contained eight felony convictions that spanned 30 years and included crimes of ex-felon in possession of a firearm, multiple uttering offenses and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives with the Regional Repeat Offender Program (ROP) say they arrested Parisi in June 2016 after they began an investigation into a report of an attempt to cash a fraudulent check. Detectives say Parisi had entered a local bank and tried to cash an altered stolen check and when the bank teller became suspicious, Parisi fled but left his identification and the check behind.

Detectives say they were able to identify Parisi, who was located several months later when he was arrested for the separate burglary case. Officials say that when Parisi was interviewed, he confessed to having attempted to cash the check.