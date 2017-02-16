Man Sentenced as a Habitual Criminal

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office held the family-friendly event with food, music, games, and K-9 demonstrations.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office held the family-friendly event with food, music, games, and K-9 demonstrations.More >>
Special Olympics athletes gathered at a local high school to try and qualify for the state competition Saturday.More >>
Special Olympics athletes gathered at a local high school to try and qualify for the state competition Saturday.More >>
James Webb was surrounded by his friends and family to celebrate his big 100th birthday, and his new set of teeth.More >>
James Webb was surrounded by his friends and family to celebrate his big 100th birthday, and his new set of teeth.More >>
A waste management authority in South Lake Tahoe has started offering homeowners loans to buy bear-proof garbage bins in an effort to reduce conflicts with the animals who wander into neighborhoods in search of an easy meal.More >>
A waste management authority in South Lake Tahoe has started offering homeowners loans to buy bear-proof garbage bins in an effort to reduce conflicts with the animals who wander into neighborhoods in search of an easy meal.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
AT&T workers across the country, including here in Reno, started striking on Friday. Members of the Communications Workers of America say AT&T is refusing to invest in good jobs.More >>
AT&T workers across the country, including here in Reno, started striking on Friday. Members of the Communications Workers of America say AT&T is refusing to invest in good jobs.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
Some lucky students at Sparks High School won some cars on Friday.More >>
Some lucky students at Sparks High School won some cars on Friday.More >>
Residents of the Truckee Meadows are encouraged to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfires by participating in “Junk the Junipers” this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.More >>
Residents of the Truckee Meadows are encouraged to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfires by participating in “Junk the Junipers” this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.More >>