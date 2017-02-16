Serious Crash Turns Fatal in Douglas County

The Nevada Highway Patrol says there was a serious injury crash in Douglas County that turned into a fatality.

NHP says that on February 15, 2017 at approximately 4:21 pm, Troopers were dispatched to US395/Jakes Hill which is south of Gardnerville for a serious injury crash involving two vehicles.

Police say that the initial investigation shows that a blue 2009 Ford Fusion, that was driven by Donald David Chisholm, a 69-year-old from Reno, was traveling northbound on US395 just north of China Springs. They say the Fusion went off the roadway to the right when Chisholm over corrected to the left causing him to lose control of his vehicle, crossing over the double yellow center lines where a black 2003 Ford Expedition was traveling southbound. The driver of the Expedition was unable to avoid the Fusion where it struck the right side of the Fusion with the front of the Expedition.

Officers say there were two people in the Fusion, Chisholm and an adult female passenger in the front right. They say Chisholm was transported by CareFlight to a Reno hospital where succumbed to the injuries a short time later. The female passenger was also transported by CareFlight to a Reno hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Expedition was transported to a Reno hospital by an ambulance.

Officials say that all three people from both cars were not wearing seatbelts and impairment is unknown at this time.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Garretson is investigating this crash and if anyone may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information related to this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Garretson at (775)688-2500 or kgarretson@dps.state.nv.us.