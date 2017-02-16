Reno Man Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt has announced that a Reno man has plead guilty to embezzlement.

The Attorney General says that 56-year-old Carlton Conner, of Reno, pleaded guilty to embezzlement, a category “B” felony, for misappropriating insurance funds. They say these were committed between July 2013 and November 2016. Conner's sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

Officials say that Conner, who owned an insurance brokerage business called Gatekeepers, intentionally violated his fiduciary responsibilities to clients by misappropriating client premiums that were intended for the purchase of insurance and that Connor comingled the money with Gatekeepers’ operating funds, using those funds to pay for personal and business expenses instead of insurance.

“Theft from those who place their trust in a Nevada business will not be tolerated by this office” said Laxalt. “My investigators and prosecutors will continue to pursue those who embezzle and convert funds for their own use.”

Authorities say embezzlement can carry 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.

If you or someone you know has information regarding a suspected instance of insurance fraud, you may file a complaint with our office here.