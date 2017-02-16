Washoe County Warns Residents of Scam

Washoe County is warning citizens about a scam involving a person who claims that they represent Washoe County.

Residents are reporting that they are receiving messages by mail and phone claiming that a lien has been placed on their property and that a payment must be made to settle the debt.

Washoe County says the Treasurer’s Office does not accept payments over the phone and that you can check your property tax status online at www.washocounty.us/treas or call the Treasurer’s Office at 775-328-2510.