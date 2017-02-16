Sacramento Woman Pleads Guilty to Counterfeiting

U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Bogden for the District of Nevada says a California woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to making counterfeit $100 bills and spending the money at businesses in northern Nevada.

Authorities say 38-year-old Yvonne Geneal Flores, from Sacramento was indicted on May 25, 2016. Flores faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine with sentencing scheduled for June 5, 2017.

“It is a federal crime to make, forge, alter or counterfeit a Federal Reserve Note,” said U.S. Attorney Bogden. “Individuals who make counterfeit currency are attempting to cheat and cause damage to businesses and the U.S. economy. We will continue to protect the U.S. economy and seek prosecution of individuals who engage in counterfeiting currency.”

A co-defendant Thomas Michael Morla, 42, pleaded guilty to making counterfeit currency and was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison.

According to the plea agreement and court documents, from October 7, 2015 to May 5, 2016, Flores and Morla manufactured and passed numerous counterfeit $100 bills at various businesses in Reno, Carson City, and Sparks. Law enforcement say they were alerted to the counterfeit bills after Hertz Rental Car filed a report about Morla in possession of an embezzled Mercedes in Carson City. At the time of his arrest, he was holding counterfeit money. Officials say Flores’s name was listed as one of the drivers on the Hertz rental contract and she was also arrested for possession of an embezzled vehicle.

During the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement say they found over $6,000 in counterfeit bills, a laptop computer, scanner/printer, and other items Flores and Morla used to manufacture the counterfeit currency. The U.S. Secret Service collected nearly $50,000 counterfeit $100 bills from businesses that can be attributed to Flores and Morla based on the similarities of the notes and the use of the same face and back plate numbers, and check letter/quadrant numbers.

For the story on their indictment, click here.