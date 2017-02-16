Douglas County Strengthening Neighborhood Watch Programs

From Douglas County Sheriff's Office:

Minden, Nevada –The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is strengthening its crime fighting efforts by strengthening neighborhoods. Neighborhood Watch is a crime prevention program that enlists the active participation of citizens in cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to reduce crime in their communities. It is an organized group of neighbors who observe more closely any unusual activity in their neighborhoods. They can simply observe and report the activity to the Sheriff’s Office.

Neighborhood Watch is one of the oldest and most recognized programs to help neighborhoods fight crime. You can make a difference!

DCSO has enlisted the assistance of Citizen Patrol member Tom Martel to assist with the Neighborhood Watch programs in the various communities of Douglas County. Tom has been a member of Citizen Patrol in Douglas County for the past three years. He was a former sworn peace officer, a court appointed investigator, and a securities fraud investigator in Arizona.

Tom wants to speak to those concerned citizens who want to start a new, or simply strengthen the existing, neighborhood watch program. Please call Tom Martel at (775) 413-0260 or email him at neighborhoodwatch@douglasnv.us and speak to him about crime statistics, how and when to phone in suspicious activity, or about hosting a neighborhood watch meeting in your area.