US Marshal Seeks Help Locating a Suspect

The U. S. Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect.

The U.S. Marshal's Office says Brian Fox is wanted in connection with a 2015 federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Fox is described as a black, male adult, with a date of birth of July 9, 1978. He is 5’8” tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms and on his neck.

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the U. S. Marshal’s Office at 775-686-5780, Secret Witness at 322-4900, or www.secretwitness.com or text to 847411(TIP 411) Keyword - SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in an amount to be determined for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.