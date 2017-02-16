US Marshal Seeks Help Locating a Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US Marshal Seeks Help Locating a Suspect

Posted: Updated:
Brian Fox Brian Fox

The U. S. Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect.

The U.S. Marshal's Office says Brian Fox is wanted in connection with a 2015 federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Fox is described as a black, male adult, with a date of birth of July 9, 1978. He is 5’8” tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left and right forearms and on his neck.   

Anyone having information relating to this crime or the suspect should contact the U. S. Marshal’s Office at 775-686-5780, Secret Witness at 322-4900, or www.secretwitness.com or text to 847411(TIP 411) Keyword - SW. 

Secret Witness is offering a reward in an amount to be determined for information leading to the arrest of this suspect.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.