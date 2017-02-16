President Trump Announces Acosta as Labor Secretary Nominee - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump Announces Acosta as Labor Secretary Nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has named law school dean Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.

Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career."

He noted that, unlike Andrew Puzder, Acosta has been confirmed by the Senate three times.

If confirmed by the Senate, Acosta would become the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet. He is now dean of the Florida International University law school.

Puzder, a fast-food CEO, pulled out yesterday after it became clear he lacked the votes to win Senate confirmation.

