Zheng Sets New Mountain West Championship Mark

From University of Nevada:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Following the conclusion of the opening day of the 2017 Mountain West Championships, the Nevada swimming and diving team sits in second place, just two points behind Boise State. The Pack recorded a total of 198 points on the day, 98 of which came courtesy of the divers, while the swimmers accumulated the other 100 points.

Junior Sharae Zheng had herself yet another memorable appearance at the championships as she set not one, but two records on the day. In the preliminary rounds of the 1-meter springboard competition, Zheng set a new MW Championship record with a score of 347.25.

She then eclipsed that mark in the finals, scoring a 359.35, rewriting the record books once again. Sophomores Zoe Lei (third) and Toma Shmitova (fifth) rounded out the group of divers who placed in the top five as Lei and Shmitova scored a final mark of 328.60 and 317.35, respectively.

On the swimming side of pool, both the 200-yard medley relay and 800-yard freestyle relay teams competed on the day. The 200-yard medley consisted of juniors Jaeger Turner and Emma Payne, and sophomores Jamie Reynolds and Rebecca Murray, who swam their event in 1:40.79, which was just three seconds shy of a first place finish.

In the final event of the opening day, the 800-freestyle relay team of seniors Teresa Baerens and Sita Kusserow, along with freshman Andressa Cholodovskis Lima and Murray finished insecond place after swimming a time of 7:07.78. The 56 points Nevada earned in that event brought the Wolf Pack to within just two points of Boise State, heading into day of the competition.

The second day of the MW Championships takes place on Thursday, with a full day of events scheduled. There are five events slated in Thursday’s schedule include the 50 and 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 200-yard IM and the 3-meter springboard.

Full coverage and live results of each event can be viewed on the Mountain West Championship page.