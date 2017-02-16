Storm Watch: Road Conditions

Road Closed:

SR-446 in both directions from Sutcliffe to Nixon in Nevada. Road closed for emergency road repair.

US-50 in both directions near Logan Creek Drive in Nevada. Single lane traffic with reduced speed limit. Lanes reduced to 12 feet. No permitted or wide loads allowed

US 95 from Schurz to Luning due to high winds

High Wind Warning:

Vehicles Over 9 Feet High Are Prohibited on I-580 from mile post 6.5 in Washoe County to mile post 15.0 in Washoe County

Chain Requirements:

CA-88 is R2 Iron mountain to Picketts Junction.

Avalanche Danger:

SR-156; SR-157; SR-158 - Please use extreme caution on Lee Canyon; Deer Creek and Kyle Canyon roadways in Mount Charleston, Clark County Nevada

(The NDOT and CHP contributed to this report.)