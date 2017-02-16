More Than 1,200 Without Power in Washoe County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

More Than 1,200 Without Power in Washoe County

NV Energy is reporting 1,377 customers without power in Northern Nevada Thursday morning. 

  • Washoe County: 1,200
  • Douglas County: 60
  • Elko County: 20

Outages in Washoe and Douglas Counties are being blamed on equipment. Elko Couty outages are caused by flooding. 

All power is expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m

