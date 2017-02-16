More Than 1,200 Without Power in Washoe County

Residents of the Truckee Meadows are encouraged to make their neighborhoods safer from wildfires by participating in “Junk the Junipers” this Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for a man involved in a car chase early Saturday morning. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
‘Something in the Wind’, a free kite flying event, will take place at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park this weekend.More >>
Families will be able to enjoy art and music in Truckee and help get a community art project showcased at Burning Man on Saturday.More >>
AT&T workers across the country, including here in Reno, started striking on Friday. Members of the Communications Workers of America say AT&T is refusing to invest in good jobs.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The food truck fad is continuing to grow, but for many mobile restaurants a truck isn't the end goal.More >>
Some lucky students at Sparks High School won some cars on Friday.More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Crews are responding to an injury crash on northbound I-580. The crash is causing some delays on the interstate, so avoid the area.More >>
