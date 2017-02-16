Nevada Men Top Air Force - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men Top Air Force

Nevada Release

2/15/2017

Behind a monster game from sophomore Cameron Oliver, the Nevada Wolf Pack (20-6, 9-4 MW) took down the Air Force Falcons (10-16, 3-10 MW) 78-59.

The Pack is now just half a game out of first behind the Colorado State Rams after passing Boise State to move in to second with the win. The Pack was led by Oliver, who recorded his seventh double-double of the year with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Oliver was in good company in the scoring column as seniors D.J. Fenner (15) and Marcus Marshall (10) and sophomore Jordan Caroline (10) also scored more than 10 points. It was the 17th game this year at least four Wolf Pack players scored in double figures.

Nevada trailed, but not by much, to start the game. A duo of threes from Oliver and Fenner gave the Pack the 10-7 lead with 14:29 to play in the first half. The Pack, led by Fenner and Oliver continuing to hit shots, had taken a 23-16 lead with 7:56 on the clock. As Oliver fell just one rebound short of a first-half double-double, the Pack went into the locker room up 41-28 at the half.

Oliver continued his tear in the second half, recording his seventh double-double of the year and eclipsing 20 points. Nevada would go on to win handily 78-59.

The Pack will return to Lawlor on Saturday, taking on the Utah State Aggies at 5 p.m.

