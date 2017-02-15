Two Arrested in Death of North Korean Leader's Half Brother - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Arrested in Death of North Korean Leader's Half Brother

Malaysia police chief Khalid Abu Bakar has told the national Bernama news agency that a second woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un's half brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Earlier, Malaysian police say they arrested a woman at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. She was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.

Kim Jong Un's half brother died Monday after suddenly falling ill at the airport. According to a Malaysian government official, Kim told medical workers before he died that he had been attacked with a chemical spray.

Kim Jong Nam's death appears to be making few ripples so far in Macau, where he lived for years.

The Chinese gambling hub is home to a small Korean community that is estimated at about 240 people but staff at the city's handful of Korean restaurants and shops said Wednesday they had never seen him when shown his picture.

Several said Kim was unlikely to mix with Macau's Korean residents because most were from South Korea.

Kim lived in a newer high rise building in the city's Taipa neighborhood across from a public park, according to photos published by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. A Filipino woman who lives in the building and declined to give her name said she saw him in the elevator but they never spoke.

Kim's teenage daughter attends Macau Anglican College after having transferred from an international school nearby, according to students at both schools. None said they knew her or had seen her the day after her father's death.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)
 

