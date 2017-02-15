You Share, They Cash In

The University of Nevada (19-33, 13-15 MW) baseball team won a slugfest 17-9 at New Mexico (28-25-1, 18-9-1) on Friday night at Santa Ana Star Field in a game that lasted four hours and 18 minutes.More >>
The University of Nevada (19-33, 13-15 MW) baseball team won a slugfest 17-9 at New Mexico (28-25-1, 18-9-1) on Friday night at Santa Ana Star Field in a game that lasted four hours and 18 minutes.More >>
According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a single-engine aircraft crashed adjacent to the runway.More >>
According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a single-engine aircraft crashed adjacent to the runway.More >>
Crews are responding to an injury crash on northbound I-580. The crash is causing some delays on the interstate, so avoid the area.More >>
Crews are responding to an injury crash on northbound I-580. The crash is causing some delays on the interstate, so avoid the area.More >>
The food truck fad is continuing to grow, but for many mobile restaurants a truck isn't the end goal.More >>
The food truck fad is continuing to grow, but for many mobile restaurants a truck isn't the end goal.More >>
Families will be able to enjoy art and music in Truckee and help get a community art project showcased at Burning Man on Saturday.More >>
Families will be able to enjoy art and music in Truckee and help get a community art project showcased at Burning Man on Saturday.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>