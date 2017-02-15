North Valleys Shooting Leaves 17 Year-Old Dead

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 17 year-old boy Tuesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. the Reno Police Department responded to the Sierra Shadows Trailer Park on the report of shots fired.

While on the way to the scene, a related victim of a gunshot was reported to be at a nearby gas station. Officers located a 17 year-old victim, who was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Because the victim is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit learned that a fight between several subjects ended in gunfire near Silver Reef Drive and Sierra Shadows Avenue inside the trailer park.

Police are still investigating what events led up to the physical altercation or what precipitated the shooting. Detectives do know that several people were either involved or witnessed the original fight.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the events or may have witnessed what happened in the area to contact Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).