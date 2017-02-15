North Valleys Shooting Leaves 17 Year-Old Dead - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

North Valleys Shooting Leaves 17 Year-Old Dead

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a 17 year-old boy Tuesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m. the Reno Police Department responded to the Sierra Shadows Trailer Park on the report of shots fired.

While on the way to the scene, a related victim of a gunshot was reported to be at a nearby gas station.  Officers located a 17 year-old victim, who was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.  

Because the victim is a juvenile, his name will not be released.

Detectives from the Robbery Homicide Unit learned that a fight between several subjects ended in gunfire near Silver Reef Drive and Sierra Shadows Avenue inside the trailer park. 

Police are still investigating what events led up to the physical altercation or what precipitated the shooting. Detectives do know that several people were either involved or witnessed the original fight.

Police are asking for anyone who may have information regarding the events or may have witnessed what happened in the area to contact Reno Police Detectives at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.