Officials: High Winds Main Cause of Little Valley Fire

According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a single-engine aircraft crashed adjacent to the runway.More >>
According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a single-engine aircraft crashed adjacent to the runway.More >>
Crews are responding to an injury crash on northbound I-580. The crash is causing some delays on the interstate, so avoid the area.More >>
Crews are responding to an injury crash on northbound I-580. The crash is causing some delays on the interstate, so avoid the area.More >>
The food truck fad is continuing to grow, but for many mobile restaurants a truck isn't the end goal.More >>
The food truck fad is continuing to grow, but for many mobile restaurants a truck isn't the end goal.More >>
Families will be able to enjoy art and music in Truckee and help get a community art project showcased at Burning Man on Saturday.More >>
Families will be able to enjoy art and music in Truckee and help get a community art project showcased at Burning Man on Saturday.More >>
Why a northern Nevada endocrinologist says a simple blood test could save you heartache if you are trying to have a baby in Health Watch.More >>
Why a northern Nevada endocrinologist says a simple blood test could save you heartache if you are trying to have a baby in Health Watch.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>