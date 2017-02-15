State Treasurer Holds Unclaimed Property Auction

The Nevada State Treasurer's Office says they are holding their 2nd annual online auction of unclaimed property.

The Treasurer's Office says the auction opened on Monday, February 13 and will close on Wednesday, February 22 at 1 p.m. PST. The auction is held through www.tntauction.com.

Officials say this year’s auction lots include collectable U.S. and foreign currency/coins, pearl necklaces, postage stamps, sports trading cards, and much more.

The Treasurer's Office says these items come from abandoned safe deposit boxes,where after a three-year dormancy period, must be turned over to Nevada’s Unclaimed Property Division. They say the property is held for a minimum of one year and a maximum of two years, where it is advertised in newspapers around the state before it is eligible for auction.

“Last year’s online auction was a major success,” said Mark Ciavola, Deputy Treasurer for Unclaimed Property. “I’m confident collectors of all types will find some exciting items to add to their collections.”

Officials say that once the property is sold, Unclaimed Property continues to hold the value generated from each property for the original owner or their heirs until claimed.

For more information on our Unclaimed Property Division, visit: www.nevadatreasurer.gov.