NDOT: SR-446 Closed, Anticipates Re-Opening in March

Nevada Department of Transportation says that State Route 446 remains closed to general traffic, but they are making good progress on the flood-related repairs to the highway near Pyramid Lake.

NDOT says they anticipate reopening the road by early to mid-March, depending on the weather. The week of February 13, NDOT says they have started repaving the roadway.

Through the coming weeks, NDOT says they will continue to pave and will complete the roadway shoulder, striping and other repairs before reopening the road.

Here is some background information from NDOT:

State Route 446 running along the bottom of Pyramid Lake sustained the greatest damage of any state road during early January floods. More than 10 sections of roadway were completely washed away, with floodwaters carving nearly 50-foot ravines through the roadway.

In the days following the January flood, reconstruction work began with local road contractor Granite Construction building a dirt bypass road to carry construction trucks and allow access to Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe members, school buses and emergency vehicles. Earthwork then begun to refill eroded areas and roadway drainage pipes were replaced and large rock placed in drainage channels to help diffuse future floodwaters. In total, approximately 100,000 cubic yards of rock and earth will be used to replace flood-related erosion.