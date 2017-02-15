Michigan Man Sentenced for Sex Trafficking in Reno

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office says a man from Michigan has been sentenced for sex trafficking and coercion.

The DA's Office says 36-year-old Akporode Uwedjojevwe from Michigan pled guilty in November, 2016, to one count of Sex Trafficking and one count of Coercion. On Friday, Uwedjojevwe was sentenced to 16 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 5 years and 4 months of his sentence has been served.

Regional Street Enforcement Team (SET) say they arrested Uwedjojevwe in April 2015 after police responded to a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred at a local casino and patrol officers contacted the SET team detectives to investigate possible sex trafficking. SET investigators say they interviewed three females, who were between 19 and 21 years of age and from Michigan. Detectives say they were able to identify Uwedjojevwe as the man responsible for having brought the women to Reno to work as prostitutes and that Uwedjojevwe had arranged dates with men willing to pay for sex through an escort website he managed with his phone.

Investigators say that two of the females were friends and were returning to Michigan from a vacation in California when their truck broke down near Battle Mountain, Nevada. Officials say that after being unable to fix their truck they contacted the third female, who was in Michigan, for help. They say the third female had been working as a prostitute at the direction of Uwedjojevwe since she was 18 years old. They say she contacted Uwedjojevwe who arranged for a car to pick up the two females so they could go to Reno.

Authorities say the two females drove to Reno in a rented car and waited at the Reno airport for Uwedjojevwe and the other female, who were flying in from Michigan. The two females said when they met Uwedjojevwe, they soon realized his true motivation was to prostitute them out. After leaving the airport, Uwedjojevwe and the three women checked in to a local casino and when one of the women refused to go along with Uwedjojevwe's plan, he assaulted her leading to the 911 call and investigation.