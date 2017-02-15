New Nail Tech Program in Reno

Like most everyone, Caitlin Miller wants a good career. With five kids and one on the way, she needs one that pays well, and is always in demand. She chose…manicurist. "I just enjoy making women feel beautiful, and it’s just something that makes me happy. Something I'm passionate about."

Fellow student Brooke Morris knows exactly how she feels. There's joy in this job, "It's a kind of art, and it's beautiful. You make people feel really good about themselves."

They know when times are good, customers spend more money at nail salons. The new program at Paul Mitchell The School Reno just opened to handle the demand for nail tech training...and you can thank the growing economy for this one too. Head of Admissions Lori Ann Kruse told us, "Since more people have discretionary income, they are spending more money on things to pamper themselves."

This is a plus for Reno's beauty industry, which is already sizeable, and a lucrative career for many. Employment for manicurists and pedicurists is expected to grow by 10% over the next few years. The pay, if you're good enough, may be higher than you may expect. Paul Mitchell director of operations Chuck Layosa estimated, "About $600 to $700 per week if you work hard at it."

It can be a fun career. Layosa says it’s “Because there's a lot of color, there's a lot of people and there's a lot of talking involved." Kruse told us, "Because it’s very artistic! And it’s perfect for people who like to have one-on-one interactions with people."

The nail tech program it's a big expansion for this school, which used to specialize in hair styling training. Layosa told us, “We created a classroom out of an existing office and just kind of upped everybody's game to get ready."

As for why so few men are doing nails, Layosa says, “I think that's going to change." Whether it does or not, class schedules at the school are flexible. The state requires 600 hours of training that will take about 5 months there. How much will it cost to learn the nail trade and get your license? Kruse says, "That's a tuition total of $6534, plus the kit."

A good investment to Caitlin. She pictures herself running her own salon: "That is something that is in my vision, so I definitely...that's where I see myself in 10 years, yes."

By then, she'll be competing with classmate Brooke. She told us, "I'm actually opening my own shop after graduation. It’s going to be called, ‘Not Your Mother's Nails.’"

Paul Mitchell The School Reno also can help students with federal financial aid to those who qualify. To enroll, you need a high school diploma or high school equivalency. For more, click the link below:

https://paulmitchell.edu/reno

The Paul Mitchell school is also a full functioning salon. You can call or just walk in to make an appointment.