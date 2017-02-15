Washoe County Arrests Suspect After Search

Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Officers say that when they arrived at the home in New Washoe City, the suspect, identified as Carlos Mendoza, fled the scene.

The following morning, Washoe County continued the search for Mendoza.

Using Raven to help in the search, they say Mendoza was located in the hills near Davis Creek Park above the west side of Washoe Valley at about 12:30 pm on Wednesday.

Authorities say Mendoza was taken into custody and booked for Domestic Battery but there may be other charges that have not been filed yet.