Washoe County Arrests Suspect After Search - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Arrests Suspect After Search

Posted: Updated:
Carlos Mendoza Carlos Mendoza

Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 9:30 Tuesday night. 

Officers say that when they arrived at the home in New Washoe City, the suspect, identified as Carlos Mendoza, fled the scene. 

The following morning, Washoe County continued the search for Mendoza.

Using Raven to help in the search, they say Mendoza was located in the hills near Davis Creek Park above the west side of Washoe Valley at about 12:30 pm on Wednesday. 

Authorities say Mendoza was taken into custody and booked for Domestic Battery but there may be other charges that have not been filed yet. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.