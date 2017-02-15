Washoe County Asks Residents to Prepare for More Wet Weather - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Asks Residents to Prepare for More Wet Weather

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County is asking residents to prepare for more wet weather and that County Roads Crews are preparing for upcoming storms.

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. Feb. 15, 2017. The National Weather Service is forecasting more moisture in the form of rain and snow for our area in the coming days.

Area ditches, streams and drainage ways could experience localized flooding due to forecasted conditions. Given the break in the storm, residents living near these areas should consider obtaining sandbags (location list below). Residents with questions or concerns should call Washoe County Community Services at 775-328-2180. Washoe County crews will be dispatched throughout the storm period and will focus on keeping roadways safe.

“Even though these storms are not predicted to bring heavy moisture, light to moderate precipitation still presents the possibility of some flooding risk for the reason the ground remains saturated,” said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Chief Charles Moore.

Watch a video from WCTV to see how the County and the region responded to major flooding in early January that caused serious damage to the area.

The following is a list of sandbag locations:

  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln., Reno
  • Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley
  • Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley
  • Paddlewheel and Andrew Lanes in Pleasant Valley
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade in South Reno
  • Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, at 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley
  • Arizona and Lemmon Drives in Lemmon Valley
  • Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch area

If flooding issues arise, updates will be provided on the Washoe County Twitter page.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.