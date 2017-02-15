Washoe County Asks Residents to Prepare for More Wet Weather

Washoe County is asking residents to prepare for more wet weather and that County Roads Crews are preparing for upcoming storms.

From Washoe County:

Reno, Nevada. Feb. 15, 2017. The National Weather Service is forecasting more moisture in the form of rain and snow for our area in the coming days.

Area ditches, streams and drainage ways could experience localized flooding due to forecasted conditions. Given the break in the storm, residents living near these areas should consider obtaining sandbags (location list below). Residents with questions or concerns should call Washoe County Community Services at 775-328-2180. Washoe County crews will be dispatched throughout the storm period and will focus on keeping roadways safe.

“Even though these storms are not predicted to bring heavy moisture, light to moderate precipitation still presents the possibility of some flooding risk for the reason the ground remains saturated,” said Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Chief Charles Moore.

Watch a video from WCTV to see how the County and the region responded to major flooding in early January that caused serious damage to the area.

The following is a list of sandbag locations:

Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln., Reno

Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #30 at 3905 Old Hwy 395, Washoe Valley

Gander Lane and Eastlake Blvd., in Washoe Valley

Paddlewheel and Andrew Lanes in Pleasant Valley

Toll Road and Geiger Grade in South Reno

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station #223, at 130 Nectar St., Lemmon Valley

Arizona and Lemmon Drives in Lemmon Valley

Blue Heron/Warrior Lane in Belli Ranch area

If flooding issues arise, updates will be provided on the Washoe County Twitter page.