Caltrans: US 50 Re-Opens Between Pollock Pines to Strawberry

From Caltrans:

EL DORADO COUNTY – Caltrans is advising motorists that U.S. Highway 50 reopened to traffic late Tuesday night after mudslides forced it to be closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry for several days.

Caltrans and emergency contractor Doug Veerkamp General Engineering, Inc., worked around the clock for five days on seven slides in a 16-mile stretch.

The first slide was at Fresh Pond and the last one heading east was two miles east of Kyburz. All locations were stabilized and the highway cleaned up and opened up about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

However, there is debris still falling near the highway at Alder Creek Road, requiring one-way traffic control at that location this morning.

With more rain in the forecast beginning Thursday and through the weekend, Caltrans is advising motorists that more slide activity is a possibility. Motorists should check highway conditions before traveling in the mountains by using QuickMap. Caltrans will issue updates on Twitter and Facebook.