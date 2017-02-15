Caltrans: US 50 Re-Opens Between Pollock Pines to Strawberry - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Caltrans: US 50 Re-Opens Between Pollock Pines to Strawberry

Posted: Updated:

Caltrans says US Highway 50 reopened late Tuesday night after mudslides had forced it to be closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry.

From Caltrans:

EL DORADO COUNTY – Caltrans is advising motorists that U.S. Highway 50 reopened to traffic late Tuesday night after mudslides forced it to be closed from Pollock Pines to Strawberry for several days.

Caltrans and emergency contractor Doug Veerkamp General Engineering, Inc., worked around the clock for five days on seven slides in a 16-mile stretch.

The first slide was at Fresh Pond and the last one heading east was two miles east of Kyburz. All locations were stabilized and the highway cleaned up and opened up about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

However, there is debris still falling near the highway at Alder Creek Road, requiring one-way traffic control at that location this morning.

With more rain in the forecast beginning Thursday and through the weekend, Caltrans is advising motorists that more slide activity is a possibility. Motorists should check highway conditions before traveling in the mountains by using QuickMap. Caltrans will issue updates on Twitter and Facebook.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.