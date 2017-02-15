Yahoo Issues New Security Warning to Users - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Yahoo Issues New Security Warning to Users

Posted: Updated:

LONDON (AP) - Yahoo is warning users of potentially malicious activity on their accounts between 2015 and 2016. It's the latest development in the internet company's investigation of a mega-breach that exposed 1 billion users' data several years ago.

It's not clear how many users were affected by the malicious activity, which involved the use of forged cookies - strings of data which can be used to allow people to access online accounts without re-entering their passwords.

Yahoo said in a statement issued Wednesday that its investigation "has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used. Yahoo is in the process of notifying all potentially affected account holders."

The company declined to say how many people were potentially affected.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.