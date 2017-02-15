8 Hospitalized After Car Crashes in South Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

8 Hospitalized After Car Crashes in South Lake Tahoe

Posted: Updated:

The California Highway Patrol is investigating four separate crashes that sent eight people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash happened on SR-88, just east of the  Kirkwood Inn. At around 1:00 p.m. police say Maria Gonzalez was traveling westbound with five passengers in her car. For reasons unknown at this time, she struck an embankment on the south side of the road. A pickup truck driven by Karen Carver and one passenger was traveling west on the highway and struck Gonzalez's vehicle.  Both cars were disabled in the travel lanes. 

According to police, moments later a Chevrolet driven by Christian Nelson was traveling in the direction of the crash, he veered to the right to avoid the crash, struck a snowbank and became lodged in the snow. Another car driven by Steffens Jr. also veered right to avoid the crash to the south, striking Nelson's car. 

Eight people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash with minor to major injuries. Gonzalez's four year old child was transported via Care Flight. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.