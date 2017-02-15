8 Hospitalized After Car Crashes in South Lake Tahoe

A legislative subcommittee on Friday recommended funding for a new DMV location in south Reno, and funds for a new UNR engineering college and a veterans home in northern Nevada.More >>
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says it has found a small plane that went missing last month in the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range.More >>
The Reno Fire Department and the City of Reno's Public Works Team are installing new warning signs along the Truckee River in anticipation of more snowmelt runoff.More >>
Officials say a Southern Nevada man has contracted this year's first case of West Nile virus in the state.More >>
The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump told Russian diplomats that firing the "nut job" FBI director had relieved "great pressure" on him.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
When it comes to turning the Reno-Tahoe area into a technology hub, there's one big piece missing. We have plenty of new businesses and plenty of jobs, but what we don't have plenty of is skilled workers.More >>
