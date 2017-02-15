8 Hospitalized After Car Crashes in South Lake Tahoe

The California Highway Patrol is investigating four separate crashes that sent eight people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on SR-88, just east of the Kirkwood Inn. At around 1:00 p.m. police say Maria Gonzalez was traveling westbound with five passengers in her car. For reasons unknown at this time, she struck an embankment on the south side of the road. A pickup truck driven by Karen Carver and one passenger was traveling west on the highway and struck Gonzalez's vehicle. Both cars were disabled in the travel lanes.

According to police, moments later a Chevrolet driven by Christian Nelson was traveling in the direction of the crash, he veered to the right to avoid the crash, struck a snowbank and became lodged in the snow. Another car driven by Steffens Jr. also veered right to avoid the crash to the south, striking Nelson's car.

Eight people were transported to the hospital as a result of the crash with minor to major injuries. Gonzalez's four year old child was transported via Care Flight.