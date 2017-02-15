Reno Police Investigate Shooting Near Stead Blvd - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Shooting Near Stead Blvd

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Stead.

Police responded to the area of Stead Blvd. and Silver Lake Rd. around 11:30 p.m February 14th for shots fired. When officers arrived they found a victim with a gunshot wound, they were transported to a local hospital. It is unknown how severe their injuries are.

Officials say they have identified a person of interest but are not releasing their information due to the fact that this is an ongoing investigation.

We will update as more information becomes available.

