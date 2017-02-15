Reno Police Investigate Shooting Near Stead Blvd

Have any plans this weekend? You do now! It's a great weekend for furry friends and foodies! Here's a list of your 'Things 2 Do!'More >>
The Truckee Ranger District will conduct a controlled burn Friday, on vegetation near the Stampede Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor on Friday dropped an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years, saying that's because there's no possibility of arresting him "in the foreseeable future."More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
University of Nevada (18-33, 12-15 MW) senior Trevor Charpie pitched his first complete game of the season as the Wolf Pack defeated Mountain West leading New Mexico (28-24-1, 18-8-1) 5-2.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
In one week from the first Chick-fil-A location will open in northern Nevada. The restaurant on McCarran and Kietzke will give away free Chick-fil-A for a year to the first 100 adults in line starting at 6 a.m. next Wednesday.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
Home security is not just smarter than ever, but more affordable too.More >>
When it comes to turning the Reno-Tahoe area into a technology hub, there's one big piece missing. We have plenty of new businesses and plenty of jobs, but what we don't have plenty of is skilled workers.More >>
