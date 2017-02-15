One Valentine's Day Pop-Up Shop Gives Back

In addition to finding Valentine’s Day supplies at local stores, last minute shoppers could also find gifts on the corners of busy intersections.

On the corner of Plumb and Harvard Way, shoppers could buy baskets filled with stuffed animals and chocolates. These Valentine’s Day gifts ranged in size and price, some as cheap as $5.00.

Each arrangement was hand crafted by Sacramento native Gary Marks, his wife and their children.

“We buy from a lot of random places, friends that we know that owns businesses some are donated and she spends a lot of time putting them together,” says Marks.

Gary and his wife have four kids, two of whom have been diagnosed with disabilities. He says since his wife is a stay at home mom, she crafts together these baskets as a way help bring in a little extra income for the family.

“She doesn't have a full time job and whatever she can do on the side to make ends meet, it's what we do," says Marks.

The couple has been doing this for three years now. Typically they'll set up shop two to three days before the holiday, but with only about 80 arrangements in 2017, they only had the time and resources for a one day sale.

“The other couple times that we did it, we sold out once, the second time we only had a few left, it's usually pretty good because all the stores sell out quick," says Marks.

10% of the profits that Gary and his wife make will be given back to the Gloryland Revival Center in Sacramento. Any gifts that go unsold, which there were about ten left over on Valentine’s Day, will be donated to a local children's hospital.