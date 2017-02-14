Stolen Trees Near Virginia Lake

University of Nevada (18-33, 12-15 MW) senior Trevor Charpie pitched his first complete game of the season as the Wolf Pack defeated Mountain West leading New Mexico (28-24-1, 18-8-1) 5-2.More >>
After finding itself in its first postseason tournament since the 2009 season, the Nevada softball team completed its season with a 3-0 loss to Cal Poly in the Postseason NISC regional championship game on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Reno Aces (25-16) took the series over the Round Rock Express (16-25) with a 14 to 4 game four victory Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
An open forum Thursday night focused on immigrant rights in Nevada. The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, in partnership with local law enforcement, hosted the event at The Little Flower Church in Reno.More >>
Local man and winner of the 6th Annual Sontag Entrepreneurship Award, Cody Grimes, is making math fun for a group of second-graders at Lemelson Stem Academy in Reno. Grimes used some of the $50,000 from that award to buy 30 completely new tablets so local students can continue testing out his app called eBravium.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
Reno Police have a man behind bars charged with robbing Reno homeowners at gunpoint, firing a weapon and burglarizing their home.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday.More >>
