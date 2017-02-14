Valentine's Day Shows Love to Reno's Economy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Valentine's Day Shows Love to Reno's Economy

Valentine's Day is showing some love to Reno's economy by boosting business around town.

Whether its a bouquet of flowers or a dinner for two, people lavish attention on their loved ones on Valentine's Day. Local businesses are seeing the benefit. 

Kevin Ashton, a chef at Zozo's Italian Ristorante said, "It's great for us at the restaurant because we get to play and create a different menu and everybody likes to go out on Valentine's. So it's a great day for us to play and create something really nice to make other people have a real special day."

The phone has been ringing off the hook at Zozo's Italian Ristorante, with couples hoping to book a last minute reservation. But all 110 seats have been booked, well before the beginning of the year.

According to a recent National Retail Federation survey, 37% of people will go out for dinner and about 35% will give flowers.

The Sparks Florist warehouse was busy. Floral workers were still putting together bouquets in the afternoon. Red roses are still the most popular. The experts say people are spending more money this year.

Suzanne Shepherd, at Sparks Florist said, "We did 20,000 roses this holiday so that's a lot. I would guess that our sales are probably going to be up 10 to 15% over last year. So that's very positive. It's nice to see Reno's economy doing so well."

Not only does Valentine's Day boost local business, but it also helps bring attention to the smaller shops you may not notice otherwise. 

