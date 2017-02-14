Lawmakers Considering Bill to Observe 'Indigenous Peoples Day'

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would request that the governor observe “Indigenous Peoples Day” instead of Columbus Day.

Introduced on Tuesday, February 7, Senate Bill 105 would request the governor issue an annual proclamation designating the second Monday in October as "Indigenous People's Day" in Nevada.

The bill would also authorize the governor to issue another proclamation repealing Columbus Day.

Senate Bill 105 is sponsored by Senator Tick Segerblom and Senator David Parks.