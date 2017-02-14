Lawmakers Considering Bill to Observe 'Indigenous Peoples Day' - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lawmakers Considering Bill to Observe 'Indigenous Peoples Day'

Posted: Updated:

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would request that the governor observe “Indigenous Peoples Day” instead of Columbus Day.

Introduced on Tuesday, February 7, Senate Bill 105 would request the governor issue an annual proclamation designating the second Monday in October as "Indigenous People's Day" in Nevada.

The bill would also authorize the governor to issue another proclamation repealing Columbus Day.

Senate Bill 105 is sponsored by Senator Tick Segerblom and Senator David Parks. 

    

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.