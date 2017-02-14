Evacuations Lifted for Residents Below Oroville Dam

When it comes to turning the Reno-Tahoe area into a technology hub, there's one big piece missing. We have plenty of new businesses and plenty of jobs, but what we don't have plenty of is skilled workers.More >>
Home security is not just smarter than ever, but more affordable too.
The Reno Police Department is getting some new officers, thanks to the city's latest budget of $533.9 million.
The City of Yerington with support from Lyon County will be conducting a community sandbag fill operation this Saturday starting at 8:00 AM at the Yerington Airport.
Volunteers from the Civil Air Patrol in our area have been showing off their skills to their colleagues in the Air Force since Wednesday.
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.
Reno Police have a man behind bars charged with robbing Reno homeowners at gunpoint, firing a weapon and burglarizing their home.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.
Outbreaks of a parasitic infection tied to swimming pools and water parks are on the rise, with twice as many outbreaks in 2016 as in 2014.
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday.
