NHP: Multiple Crashes on SR 431/Mt. Rose Hwy

Nevada Highway Patrol says there are multiple vehicle crashes on SR 431/Mount Rose Highway.

NHP says there are seven crashes in the area of SR 431/WA11 which is about three miles east of the summit.

Officials say it is due to icy road conditions on the sharp turns, and they are asking drivers to use extreme caution in that area.

Officers say the crashes are not causing any major delays and that one person has been sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.