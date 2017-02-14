Lights in Sky from Navy Test Missile Launch - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lights in Sky from Navy Test Missile Launch

Navy official, John M. Daniels says on Tuesday morning, two missiles were launched as part of test flights. 

Daniels says the Navy Strategic Systems Programs conducted a scheduled Trident II (D5) missile test flights at sea from an Ohio Class SSBN, in the Pacific Test Range off the coast of California. 

He says that two missiles were launched on Tuesday morning as part of Follow-on Commander's Evaluation Test (FCET), designated FCET-53. 

Daniels says flight tests are conducted frequently and on a recurring basis to ensure the continued reliability of the system. He says all missile test flights were conducted from sea, flew over the sea, and landed in the sea. He continues to say that no missiles flew over land and that none of them were armed. 

