WCSD State of Education Address

WCSD State of Education Address

The WCSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Traci Davis are holding the annual State of Education Address on Wednesday.

The Annual State of Education Address will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. in the Kendyl Depoali Middle School cafeteria, 9300 Wilbur May Parkway in Reno. 

The Board of Trustees and Superintendent Davis will present the 2017 State of Education Address that will review the District’s progress toward the goals outlined in the 2016 address.  

They say the address will also serve to update the community on continuing programs designed to help each of the 64,000 students find success in the classroom. The WCSD Board of Trustees and Superintendent Davis say they will share the District's accomplishments of the past year including rising graduation rates, more innovative educational programs and growing community partnerships, along with challenges that lie ahead. 

Superintendent Davis says she will also share the plans for building and repairing schools, thanks to the passage of WC-1. 

Along with the address from Superintendent Davis, students and staff members are also participating in this year’s address.

RSVP for the State of Education Address at www.washoeschools.net/2017Address.

