Adopting Motor Voter Law Could Cost Nevada up to $5 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - State analysts are forecasting that adopting a motor voter law in Nevada would cost the state no more than $5 million.

A 2016 voter-initiated petition would register eligible Nevadans to vote when they apply for any state identification card with the Department of Motor Vehicles, unless they opt out.

The Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau on Tuesday released an overdue report estimating the program would cost between $90,000 and $5 million to implement.

The analysts drew conclusions from data provided by county registrars, the DMV and Nevada secretary of state's office.

The report was six months overdue.

Bureau Director Rick Combs says he "messed up" and let the legally mandated appraisal fall off his radar.

It was released hours ahead of the petition's first legislative hearing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

