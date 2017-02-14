Nevada Highway Patrol Promoting Donor Registration With New Camp - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Highway Patrol Promoting Donor Registration With New Campaign

The Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nevada Donor Network are encouraging Nevadans to save lives through donor registration.

A financial contribution granted by the Organ and Tissue Donor Program at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine made it possible to install donor registration kiosks in the lobby areas of the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Reno, Las Vegas and Elko Command Centers. Brochures, promotional items and iPads for online registration will also be given to Nevada Highway Patrol Public Information Officers to help expand public outreach efforts regarding donation.

Only 41 percent of Nevadans are registered organ donors. They hope this campaign will increase that number.

“The kiosks are in a location in which people are already coming to for other reasons,” said Trooper Andy Mcafee. “This is right with the Highway Patrol's mission of saving lives.”

To become an organ donor, you can visit the NHP Command Center on Hammill Lane, or click here.

