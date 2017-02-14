Officials Searching for Teen Missing Since Last Year

SB 540 would create a memorial for the state's firefighters at Capital Complex in Carson City. SB 541 would create harsher penalties for certain felony offenses when the victim is targeted for being a first responder.More >>
SB 540 would create a memorial for the state's firefighters at Capital Complex in Carson City. SB 541 would create harsher penalties for certain felony offenses when the victim is targeted for being a first responder.More >>
(AP) - President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.More >>
(AP) - President Donald Trump has welcomed the president of Colombia to the White House for their first official meeting.More >>
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress on June 30, raising questions about the probe of President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress on June 30, raising questions about the probe of President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.More >>
Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
Reno Police have a man behind bars charged with robbing Reno homeowners at gunpoint, firing a weapon and burglarizing their home.More >>
Reno Police have a man behind bars charged with robbing Reno homeowners at gunpoint, firing a weapon and burglarizing their home.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Lincoln Police have identified a woman found dead on Wednesday. The suspect in the case was later found dead after a chase on I-80 east of Truckee.More >>
Three old Reno motels are history, and the city says more demolition is coming to reduce blight.More >>
Three old Reno motels are history, and the city says more demolition is coming to reduce blight.More >>