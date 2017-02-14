Officials Searching for Teen Missing Since Last Year

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to officials Hailee Williams of Sparks was last seen on February 11, 2016.

Williams is 16 years old, 5'1", 98 pounds, white, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has gauges in her ears and her hair may be dyed blonde.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or Sparks Police at 353-2231