Officers Respond to Shots Fired Near Grand Sierra

Officers Respond to Shots Fired Near Grand Sierra

Posted: Updated:

On Tuesday, February 14th around 1:23 a.m Reno Police responded to reports of shots fired near the Grand Sierra Resort.

Officials say two separate groups of people met up at the GSR and after some time mutually decided to leave separately, when one of the groups got into a vehicle and started driving down E 2nd Street when shots were fired at their car. When police arrived they found two bullet holes on the victims vehicle, there were no injuries.  

It is unknown if the parties knew each other before the incident. 

Police are currently trying to get surveillance video from the GSR and the Walmart on E 2nd Street to gather more information.

We will update as more information becomes available. 

