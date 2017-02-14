Smoke Forces Evacuation at Sparks Apartment - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Smoke Forces Evacuation at Sparks Apartment

Posted: Updated:

A smoke bomb causes evacuation at a local apartment complex in Sparks early Tuesday morning.

Sparks Fire Department responded to reports of smoke at the Courtside Garden Apartments on 15th Street around 12:30 a.m on February 14th. 

When crews arrived they found no active flames but they still evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation 

