Smoke Forces Evacuation at Sparks Apartment

The Nevada Highway Patrol is clearing approximately three crashes on I-80 eastbound near USA Parkway. Drivers should expect delays.More >>
Rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.More >>
Roger Ailes who transformed TV news by creating Fox News Channel, only to be ousted at the height of his reign for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, Fox News reported. He was 77.More >>
A hearing was held, Wednesday night, to where Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, A.G. Burnett, gave their accounts of a conversation they had in March, 2016. The two were at a coffee shop, talking about a civil suit involving the Las Vegas Sands, when Burnett recorded the conversation with his phone. Laxalt says he is glad the recording has been released, saying it proves he did not do anything unethical. The recorded conversatio...More >>
President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Three old Reno motels are history, and the city says more demolition is coming to reduce blight.More >>
