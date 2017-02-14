Bighorns Win in Iowa

Bighorns Release

2/13/2017

The Reno Bighorns (12-22) defeated to the Iowa Energy (8-26) 104-100 Monday Night at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Pe’Shon Howard led the Bighorns with 23 points and three rebounds while Reggie Hearn scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Sacramento Kings Affiliate Player Isaiah Cousins tallied 20 points, six rebounds and four assists during the Monday night contest.

Wayne Selden paces the Energy with 18 points and six assists while Cartier Martin notched 15 points and three rebounds.

The teams remained scoreless the first two minutes of play until Jaleel Cousins stepped to the line to put the Bighorns on the board. Jarell Martin scored four points for the Energy to give them their largest lead of the night. The teams tied twice by the mid-way point before the Bighorns went on a 17-6 run to hold a 23-12 lead by the 3:30 mark. The Bighorns outscored the Energy 29-23 in the first frame.

The second quarter saw Reno maintain a comfortable lead behind a 42.9% team shooting effort and leading by as many as 17. Howard gave the Bighorns a boost with 10 points behind a 4-6 shooting effort, enabling a 13-point cushion heading into the break.

The Energy opened up the third frame on a 13-4 run to chip away at their double-digit deficit, coming within four points of the Bighorns at the 7:56 mark. Fueled by a five-point spurt from Hearn, the Bighorns increased their lead to 11 points by the 3:07 mark. The Bighorns lead the Energy 76-66 heading into the final frame.

The Energy picked up momentum opening the final frame on a 14-4 run to knot the score up at 80 with 9:20 left in play. The teams kept the score close, tying one more time before the Bighorns went on a 10-2 run to hold an 11-point advantage at the 2:29 mark. Despite the Energy going on a late rally, the Bighorns would not relinquish the lead to secure a 104-100 victory over the Energy.

The Bighorns will next travel to Santa Cruz to face the Warriors on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.