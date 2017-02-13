Judge Grants Injunction Against Trump Travel Ban in Virginia - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Judge Grants Injunction Against Trump Travel Ban in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction barring the Trump administration from implementing its travel ban in Virginia, adding another judicial ruling to those already in place challenging the ban's constitutionality.
    
A federal appeals court in California has already upheld a national temporary restraining order stopping the government from implementing the ban, which is directed at seven Muslim-majority countries.
    
But the preliminary injunction issued late Monday by U.S. District Court Leonie (LAY-uh-nee) Brinkema in Alexandria is a more permanent type of injunction than the temporary restraining order issued in the Washington state case.
    
Brinkema's injunction, though, applies only in Virginia.
    
In her 22-page ruling, Brinkema said the Trump administration offered no justification for the travel ban and wrote that the president's executive power "does not mean absolute power."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Today's Top StoriesMore>>

  • Laxalt Responds To Controversy

    Laxalt Responds To Controversy

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:26 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:26:35 GMT

    A hearing was held, Wednesday night, to where Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, A.G. Burnett, gave their accounts of a conversation they had in March, 2016.  The two were at a coffee shop, talking about a civil suit involving the Las Vegas Sands, when Burnett recorded the conversation with his phone. Laxalt says he is glad the recording has been released, saying it proves he did not do anything unethical.  The recorded conversatio...

    More >>

    A hearing was held Wednesday night, where Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, A.G. Burnett gave their accounts of a conversation they had in March, 2016.

    More >>

  • Nevada Softball Splits Day at N.I.S.C.

    Nevada Softball Splits Day at N.I.S.C.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:55 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:55:38 GMT

    Nevada was sent to the Loser's Bracket of the National Invitational Softball Championship Region I by Cal Poly 1-0.  

    More >>

    Nevada was sent to the Loser's Bracket of the National Invitational Softball Championship Region I by Cal Poly 1-0.  

    More >>

  • Aces Lose in Extras 10-6

    Aces Lose in Extras 10-6

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:49 AM EDT2017-05-18 06:49:47 GMT

    Christian Walker led the way for the Aces offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a triple and a RBI. 

    More >>

    Christian Walker led the way for the Aces offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a triple and a RBI. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.