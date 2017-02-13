Pyramid Lake May Reopen Soon

A hearing was held, Wednesday night, to where Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, A.G. Burnett, gave their accounts of a conversation they had in March, 2016. The two were at a coffee shop, talking about a civil suit involving the Las Vegas Sands, when Burnett recorded the conversation with his phone. Laxalt says he is glad the recording has been released, saying it proves he did not do anything unethical. The recorded conversatio...More >>
Nevada was sent to the Loser's Bracket of the National Invitational Softball Championship Region I by Cal Poly 1-0.More >>
Christian Walker led the way for the Aces offense, finishing 2-for-5 with a triple and a RBI.More >>
May is Wildfire Awareness Month in Nevada, and with much of the Silver State considered a high fire hazard environment, residents need to prepare for the upcoming season. Homeowners should make sure they have created 'defensible space' around their houses.More >>
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting of an unarmed black man last year.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
Three old Reno motels are history, and the city says more demolition is coming to reduce blight.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
