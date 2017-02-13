Washoe County Child Advocacy Center Launches Website

Washoe County Child Advocacy Center has launched a new website that provides a new resource for information on the Center’s services and mission.

From Washoe County Child Advocacy Center (CAC):

The CAC has launched a new website to provide the public with a resource for additional information about the Center. The CAC site is within the official Washoe County District Attorney’s Office website and can be accessed directly by visiting,

http://www.washoecounty.us/da/childadvocacycenter/index.php.

The mission of the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center is to ensure the health and safety of the child in a child-friendly environment for the purpose of minimizing trauma, providing advocacy, and supporting effective investigations and prosecutions. The CAC, through a coordinated Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) approach, provides direct services to child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers. Since opening in 2014, over 1000 forensic interviews of children victims have taken place at the CAC and successful prosecutions of these difficult cases have increased dramatically.

The CAC website was developed to provide more information on the CAC’s mission and its role as a community resource. The CAC team provides a number of services to children and young adults who have been victims of child abuse. Nevada law requires suspected abuse and neglect to first be reported to the proper law enforcement agency or the Washoe County Department of Social Services. Once reported, the below CAC resources become available to victims and their families.

Washoe County CAC services:

Forensic Interviews*

Medical Evaluations

Advocacy and Support

Court Support

Case Coordination

Mental Health Services

The CAC also provides community education and professional development training in the areas of child abuse.

CAC Partnering Agencies:

Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

Reno Police Department

Sparks Police Department

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office

Washoe County Social Services

Washoe County School District Police

University of Nevada-Reno Police

Child Advocacy Medical Unit

Child Advocacy Therapy Unit

*The Washoe County CAC provides interviewing and medical evaluations of children, not needing emergency medical care, under the age of 18, who are alleged to have been victims of sexual abuse, serious physical abuse, violent crimes including being a witness to domestic violence, homicide, robbery, kidnapping or attempted kidnapping.

For more information on the CAC and its website please email: CACInfo@washoecounty.us