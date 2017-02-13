Elko Emergency Operations Center Remains Operational Daily

Flooding in Elko County has evacuated up to 100 people from their homes and on Monday, City of Elko Police and Fire teams went door to door to assess the need in the areas that had been evacuated.

The City of Elko says that on Tuesday, eight large trash dumpsters were placed in the city flood zone along the Humboldt River. They say City Public Works and Elko Sanitation coordinated the placement and that the trash dumpsters are available for flood victims.

The National Weather Service in Elko says the flood warning for the Humboldt River has been cancelled, but flooding continues on Humboldt downstream near Carlin.

Officials are advising residents in low lying areas along river to be very cautious.

There is an evacuation center set up at Elko High School at 987 College Street and local Red Cross Officials say they have opened a resource center at Elko Fire Station 2, 725 Railroad Street, to coordinate necessary resource needs for flood victims.

Sand and sandbags are also available at the City of Elko Public Works Facility at 232 South 10th.

The City of Elko Emergency Operations Center is in operation from 8am to 5pm at 775-777-7320. Residents can also contact the EOC at Elko Police Department, 1448 Silver St, Elko, NV 88801.