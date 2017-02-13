Elko Emergency Operations Center Remains Operational Daily

May is Wildfire Awareness Month in Nevada, and with much of the Silver State considered a high fire hazard environment, residents need to prepare for the upcoming season. Homeowners should make sure they have created 'defensible space' around their houses.More >>
Oklahoma's Republican Gov. Mary Fallin has called for calm after a jury found a Tulsa police officer not guilty in the shooting of an unarmed black man last year.More >>
A long-delayed multibillion-dollar casino-resort project on the Las Vegas Strip that would cater to the city's Chinese tourism is pushing its opening date back another year.More >>
Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says that the National Weather Service in Reno is predicting an increase flow for both the Walker and Carson Rivers next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
