I-80 Westbound Reopened Near Baxter

Update: Crews were able to clear most of the debris from a mudslide and reopen I-80 westbound at Hwy. 20 late Wednesday night.

--------

Update: I-80 westbound near Baxter closed to all vehicles at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to Caltrans, all passenger vehicles will be detoured down SR-20.

Caltrans say trucks that are under 20' are being allowed through at the state line to detour onto SR-20.

Officials anticipate that I-80 westbound may reopen by midnight.

Caltrans says eastbound I-80 remains open.

I-80 westbound near Baxter is closed to all trucks after a number of rock slides in that area. A single lane is open to passenger vehicles only.

According to Caltrans crews will be on scene to perform controlled slides. Trucks are advised to use State Route 70 or US-50 as an alternate route.

We will continue to update you on this as the information becomes available.