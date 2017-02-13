I-80 Westbound Reopened Near Baxter - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

I-80 Westbound Reopened Near Baxter

Posted: Updated:

Update: Crews were able to clear most of the debris from a mudslide and reopen I-80 westbound at Hwy. 20 late Wednesday night. 

--------

Update: I-80 westbound near Baxter closed to all vehicles at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to Caltrans, all passenger vehicles will be detoured down SR-20.

Caltrans say trucks that are under 20' are being allowed through at the state line to detour onto SR-20.  

Officials anticipate that I-80 westbound may reopen by midnight.

Caltrans says eastbound I-80 remains open.

I-80 westbound near Baxter is closed to all trucks after a number of rock slides in that area. A single lane is open to passenger vehicles only. 

According to Caltrans crews will be on scene  to perform controlled slides. Trucks are advised to use State Route 70 or US-50 as an alternate route.

We will continue to update you on this as the information becomes available. 

