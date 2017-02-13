Elko Assemblyman Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page says that the National Weather Service in Reno is predicting an increase flow for both the Walker and Carson Rivers next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.More >>
With the storm surrounding FBI Director James Comey's firing brewing in Washington, D.C., Nevada's representatives are choosing to wait and see what happens. Channel 2 reached out to both Nevada senators and Congressman Mark Amodei for responses on Wednesday.More >>
A late-session push to raise Nevada's minimum wage for the first time in seven years is under way in the state capital.More >>
We all know how important it is to see a dentist. However, getting in for a teeth cleaning can be a challenge for many kids living out in rural Nevada. So one woman is bringing oral health care to them. Meet the dental hygienist behind Future Smiles - Northern Nevada in Health Watch.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
Police officers need your help finding a man they say broke into a south Reno home last week. They say he tiptoed through the house while the residents were asleep.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
