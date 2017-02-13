Elko Assemblyman Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Elko Assemblyman Hospitalized for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Assemblyman John C. Ellison Assemblyman John C. Ellison

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada state lawmaker is recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning caused while was trying to drain floodwaters from his house in Elko.

Assembly Republican caucus spokesman Ross Hemminger says Assemblyman John Ellison was hospitalized Sunday morning and remained in Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Monday.

Ellison's wife Cindy was in and out of the house throughout the night and was not hurt.

Hemminger says a generator running overnight to pump water out of Ellison's home may have caused the unsafe level of carbon monoxide.

Gov. Brian Sandoval declared a state of emergency in Elko County last week.

Flood warnings persisted in northern parts of Nevada on Monday.

Ellison is a Republican and represents Elko.

