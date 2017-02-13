Gardnerville Business Doing Something Sweet for Valentine's Day

President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.More >>
We all know how important it is to see a dentist. However, getting in for a teeth cleaning can be a challenge for many kids living out in rural Nevada. So one woman is bringing oral health care to them. Meet the dental hygienist behind Future Smiles - Northern Nevada in Health Watch.More >>
Dozens of motorcycle riders made a special visit to Fernley on Wednesday to the veterans cemetery to honor fallen veterans.More >>
Lawmakers are still debating a bill that would replace the Affordable Care Act, and while it's far from final, it could include cuts to Medicaid. Every year the Washoe County School District receives nearly $4 million in Medicaid reimbursements for eligible students.More >>
When Tanisha Turner and her two girls arrived at school Wednesday morning, they never expected to receive a trip to Disneyland. It was a sweet surprise, and one they could really use. This trip is a chance for the family to make new memories together, following some tough times. Both girls lost their dads in two different shootings.More >>
A 21-year-old Reno resident was killed in a rollover crash in Stead Wednesday. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were a factor in this crash.More >>
Sparks Police say they're concerned, after two very similar home robberies in the last few weeks. In both cases, a man forced his way into a home late at night and robbed the residents at gunpoint.More >>
Sparks Police need your help finding two missing men who may be in the area of Pyramid Lake.More >>
There's a new website that is getting a lot of criticism for making access to personal information easy and free.More >>
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval signed a Senate Bill into law Wednesday that bans the use of LGBTQ conversion therapy on minors.More >>
