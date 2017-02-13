Gardnerville Business Doing Something Sweet for Valentine's Day

Inside the Chocolate Shoppe in Gardnerville is a cellophane city. Beneath the festive fanfare are pieces of chocolate hand made by Lynn Falcone.

"I love people's expression when they eat our chocolate,” said Falcone.

She's as sweet as the strawberries she dips.

“[We dip them] One time to get them coated, a second time to make them look pretty.”

The Chocolate Shoppe's busiest holiday is Valentine’s Day. One of their specialties is chocolate dipped strawberries.

“We have orders for about 500 today.”

Falcone and her team work to make Valentine's Day special with their unique presentations of truffles and turtles. Customer Barbara Flynn bought some Valentine's candy for her neighbors.

"They are super-duper neighbors and I just like to show them my appreciation,” said Flynn.

Now what about Falcone? Who is her Valentine? Well, he's always close by. Harvey Jasny is her longtime partner and co-owner of the Chocolate Shoppe. They are a testament to the old saying, “opposites attract.”

“He is my partner in life and my partner in business,” said Falcone.

Holidays like Valentine’s Day are crucial for them to build a following for the slower months. Their way of shaking things up in the chocolate business through love of community, chocolate, and for Falcone and Jasny, love of each other.

“He is the business man and I am the chocolatier and it is a perfect match,” said Falcone.

“I couldn't do this without her and she could probably do this without me.” responded Jasny.

The Chocolate Shoppe is located on Highway 395 in Gardnerville next to the Raley's Supermarket. Click here for their website.