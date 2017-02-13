Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested on Child Sex Charges - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jerry Sandusky's Son Arrested on Child Sex Charges

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - One of Jerry Sandusky's sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He's currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

Jeffrey Sandusky's lawyer declined to comment on the allegations. The district attorney's office says it will release a statement Monday.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

